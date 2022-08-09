Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: 070922-MIS-PACUP-CITADEL PACIFIC 2022-JUTRAS

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Poole explains the importance and benefits of exercising readiness during Operation Citadel Pacific 2022 at the NAF detachment on Misawa Air Base, JA, September 8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 18:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868474
    VIRIN: 220908-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109374128
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: 070922-MIS-PACUP-CITADEL PACIFIC 2022-JUTRAS, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

