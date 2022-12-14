Green Beret and Saudi SSF/SOF 6 Day Exercise

Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), host counter-terrorism training for 19 Royal Saudi Special Security Forces at Fort Campbell, Ky, in the beginning of December 2022. Both units are united in their commitment towards protecting people from the worldwide threat of violent extremists.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 17:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868471
|VIRIN:
|221201-A-YR619-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109374084
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
