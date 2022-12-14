Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Beret and Saudi SSF/SOF 6 Night Exercise

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), host counter-terrorism training for 19 Royal Saudi Special Security Forces (SSF/SOF 6) at Fort Campbell, Ky, in the beginning of December 2022. Saudi Arabia’s SSF focus on combating terrorist operations in all its forms, intervening in armed riots, and protecting VIPs.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868470
    VIRIN: 221201-A-YR619-001
    Filename: DOD_109374080
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    This work, Green Beret and Saudi SSF/SOF 6 Night Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    Green Beret
    SSF
    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Royal Saudi Special Security Forces
    SOF 6

