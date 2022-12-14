Green Beret and Saudi SSF/SOF 6 Night Exercise

Green Berets from 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), host counter-terrorism training for 19 Royal Saudi Special Security Forces (SSF/SOF 6) at Fort Campbell, Ky, in the beginning of December 2022. Saudi Arabia’s SSF focus on combating terrorist operations in all its forms, intervening in armed riots, and protecting VIPs.
