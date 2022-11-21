Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACS-4 Company Supports Keen Sword 23

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Marines from Marine Air Control Squadron 4 supported Keen Sword 23 on Misawa Air Base to provide tactical air support and air space surveillance. This was the inaugural deployment for MACS-4.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 19:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, MACS-4 Company Supports Keen Sword 23, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    misawa
    air support
    keen sword
    macs-4

