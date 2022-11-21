Marines from Marine Air Control Squadron 4 supported Keen Sword 23 on Misawa Air Base to provide tactical air support and air space surveillance. This was the inaugural deployment for MACS-4.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2022 19:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|867161
|VIRIN:
|221121-N-JC978-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109360420
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MACS-4 Company Supports Keen Sword 23, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT