Misawa Air Base held Winter Fest, their largest winter shopping event of the year. At Winter Fest, local vendors were selling winter sporting equipment while home based businesses and local private organizations were selling other winter related goods.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 20:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867003
|VIRIN:
|221203-N-EH855-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109358304
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Winter Fest 2022, by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
