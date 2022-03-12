Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Winter Fest 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held Winter Fest, their largest winter shopping event of the year. At Winter Fest, local vendors were selling winter sporting equipment while home based businesses and local private organizations were selling other winter related goods.

    Date Taken: 12.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 20:29
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

