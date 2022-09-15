Team Misawa held a Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. The ceremony consisted of a 24-hour run carrying the POW flag, followed up with a closing ceremony that honors those who were POWs and those who are still MIA.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)
This work, Misawa Air Base 2022 POW/MIA Recognition Day, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
