    Misawa Air Base 2022 POW/MIA Recognition Day

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    AFN Misawa

    Team Misawa held a Prisoner of War (POW)/Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2022. The ceremony consisted of a 24-hour run carrying the POW flag, followed up with a closing ceremony that honors those who were POWs and those who are still MIA.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 02:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858964
    VIRIN: 220915-F-DJ879-027
    Filename: DOD_109243834
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base 2022 POW/MIA Recognition Day, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

