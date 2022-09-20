Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Fighter Generation Squadron 2022 Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Rodeback 

    AFN Misawa

    This is the Pacific Update (without graphics) for Lt. Col. Anthony Tuero and Maj. Chris Alfonso who are interviewed for their 2022 change of commands at Misawa Air Force Base, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 21:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858705
    VIRIN: 220920-F-NP076-001
    Filename: DOD_109239386
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Fighter Generation Squadron 2022 Change of Command, by SSgt Anthony Rodeback, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT