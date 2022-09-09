Misawa Air Base executes NEO line exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Air Base held a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) Line during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. NEO line are ordered by the Department of State when a crisis threatens the stability of foreign states, and utilizes all available resources to evacuate U.S. Government employees, their families, and other U.S. citizens.