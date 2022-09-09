Misawa Air Base held a Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) Line during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-06 at Misawa, Japan, Sept. 9, 2022. NEO line are ordered by the Department of State when a crisis threatens the stability of foreign states, and utilizes all available resources to evacuate U.S. Government employees, their families, and other U.S. citizens.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 01:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858177
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-DJ879-454
|Filename:
|DOD_109230262
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base executes NEO line exercise during Beverly Sunrise 22-06, by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT