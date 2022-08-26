141st Air Refueling Wing Legislative Lift

Members of the Washington State Legislature board a KC-135 Stratotanker as they take part in an air refueling mission with the 141st Air Refueling Wing on August 26 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Legislators were able to become familiar with the mission of the wing and how refueling contributes to the overall mission. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|855907
|VIRIN:
|220826-Z-CH682-113
|Filename:
|DOD_109194404
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
