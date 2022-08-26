141st Air Refueling Wing Legislative Lift

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Washington State Legislature board a KC-135 Stratotanker as they take part in an air refueling mission with the 141st Air Refueling Wing on August 26 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Legislators were able to become familiar with the mission of the wing and how refueling contributes to the overall mission. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)