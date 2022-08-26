Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    141st Air Refueling Wing Legislative Lift

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington State Legislature board a KC-135 Stratotanker as they take part in an air refueling mission with the 141st Air Refueling Wing on August 26 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. Legislators were able to become familiar with the mission of the wing and how refueling contributes to the overall mission. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

    jblm
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    air refueling
    KC 135 Strantotanker

