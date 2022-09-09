Washington shows off Air National Guard capabilities to elected leaders

The 141st Air Refueling Wing held legislative lifts Aug. 25-26, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Fairchild Air Force bases. More than 30 elected leaders and their staffers were able to see the mission of the Washington Air National Guard first-hand.



The event took place over two days starting out at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Tacoma, Washington, where attendees that represent mostly Western Washington districts, were able to tour the Western Air Defense Sector and elements of the 194th Wing. The legislators also were briefed by leaders from a range of Washington National Guard positions.



On Fairchild, the 141st Air Refueling Wing hosted legislators from mainly Eastern Washington Districts and both sides of the state played host to a group of staffers working for Washington Representatives in Washington D.C.



Legislators were able to speak to Airmen from across the Washington Air National Guard and hear first-hand how each of the wings contribute to the larger Air Force Mission.



While at the 141st the legislators received a mission briefing from Senior Master Sgt. Shaun Bopp, 116th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, on the flight path, receivers, and passenger safety for their orientation flight. Col. Greg Nolting, 141 Air Refueling Wing commander, also gave welcome remarks and thanked attendees for coming and seeing the mission of the wing.



Following that the legislators boarded a KC-135 Stratotanker and flew down to the Oregon Air Refueling Track to watch F-15s from the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Oregon, be refueled. Once they landed the National Guard Association of the United States provided a lunch that was set up by the 141st Force Support Squadron Services Flight. The Wing hosted a capabilities tour that rotated between Security Forces, Homeland Response Force, the Joint Incident Site Communications Capability and the Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen.



Legislators were able to walk through and see the capabilities of each area demonstrated to give a better understanding of what it takes to complete the mission.



“This was by far the coolest thing I have ever done as a legislator,” said David Hackney, Washington State 11th Legislative District Representative. “In all my years as a representative this has been my favorite thing I have done."

Date Taken: 09.09.2022
Story by TSgt Michael Brown