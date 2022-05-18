Misawa Air Base held a static display with vehicles and other demonstrations for the base during Police Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 05:33
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|855859
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-EH855-065
|Filename:
|DOD_109193923
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Police Week Static Display 2022 FTFS, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT