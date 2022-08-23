Misawa Air Base held a mass casualty exercise to prepare for any potential mishap that might occur during Air Fest 2022. The exercise involved the U.S. Air Force and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|855855
|VIRIN:
|220823-N-EH855-896
|Filename:
|DOD_109193914
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base MASCAS SM Video, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
