Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Air Base MASCAS SM Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held a mass casualty exercise to prepare for any potential mishap that might occur during Air Fest 2022. The exercise involved the U.S. Air Force and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855855
    VIRIN: 220823-N-EH855-896
    Filename: DOD_109193914
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Air Base MASCAS SM Video, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    drill
    casualty
    mass
    bilateral
    exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT