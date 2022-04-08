Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aomori Nebuta Festival 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    A social media video of the 2022 Nebuta Festival in Aomori, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 20:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 855710
    VIRIN: 220804-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109191511
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aomori Nebuta Festival 2022, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Culture
    Nebuta

