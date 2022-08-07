Nutrition Kitchen - The Science Behind Spaghetti

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nutrition Kitchen is a series of online nutritional cooking classes geared toward service members and their families. The series aims to inspire healthier meal choices while providing viewers the science behind their choices to “level up” their nutrition knowledge.



Created by the Lifestyle and Performance Medicine working group, Nutrition Kitchen will introduce a resource requested by service members striving to optimize their health through lifestyle changes.



The recipes for this series were developed to be tasty, easy to prepare, and low cost all while providing the fuel necessary to “level up” ones’ health.