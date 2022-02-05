Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Pacific Update: SAPAM Color Run

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Kelly Fukumura, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator, explains the importance of coming together as a community to raise awareness of SAPR at Misawa Air Base, JA, May 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851593
    VIRIN: 220502-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109129069
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: SAPAM Color Run 220504-MIS-PACUP-SAPAM Color Run-MC3 Jutras, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa
    SAPR
    Community
    Color Run

