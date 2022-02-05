Kelly Fukumura, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator, explains the importance of coming together as a community to raise awareness of SAPR at Misawa Air Base, JA, May 2, 2022.
|05.02.2022
|07.26.2022 21:01
|Package
|851593
|220502-N-HW118-001
|DOD_109129069
|00:01:00
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Pacific Update: SAPAM Color Run 220504-MIS-PACUP-SAPAM Color Run-MC3 Jutras, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
