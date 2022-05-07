Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Spot: JCI Inspections 220629-MIS-SPOT-JCI Final-MC3 Avalon Jutras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    Shogen Anastos, a mobile equipment servicer at the PitStop, explains the process, as well as the importance and benefits, of getting your JCI done at Misawa Air Base, JA, June 16, 2022. Anastos walks the viewer through the step-by-step processes of scheduling and accomplishing a JCI inspection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851588
    VIRIN: 220705-N-HW118-001
    Filename: DOD_109128996
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Spot: JCI Inspections 220629-MIS-SPOT-JCI Final-MC3 Avalon Jutras, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Safety
    k
    Misawa
    Driving
    Base Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT