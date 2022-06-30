CORONADO, Calif. (June 30, 2022) West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Sailors celebrate the 60th anniversary of U.S. Navy SEAL Teams by hosting a joint softball game with former members of the San Diego Padres at Turner Field on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation's highly reliable and lethal maritime special operations force - always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach by delivering all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)
06.30.2022
06.30.2022
|B-Roll
|849090
|220630-N-GP724-1001
|DOD_109087526
|00:03:17
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
This work, NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game - B-Roll Package, by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game
