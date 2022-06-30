NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game - B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CORONADO, Calif. (June 30, 2022) West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Sailors celebrate the 60th anniversary of U.S. Navy SEAL Teams by hosting a joint softball game with former members of the San Diego Padres at Turner Field on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation's highly reliable and lethal maritime special operations force - always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach by delivering all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)