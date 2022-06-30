Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game - B-Roll Package

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alex Perlman 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    CORONADO, Calif. (June 30, 2022) West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare Sailors celebrate the 60th anniversary of U.S. Navy SEAL Teams by hosting a joint softball game with former members of the San Diego Padres at Turner Field on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation's highly reliable and lethal maritime special operations force - always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach by delivering all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849090
    VIRIN: 220630-N-GP724-1001
    Filename: DOD_109087526
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game - B-Roll Package, by PO2 Alex Perlman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game

    Navy SEAL
    NSW
    San Diego Padres

