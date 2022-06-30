NSW Hosts San Diego Padres Alumni Softball Game

CORONADO, Calif. -- Naval Special Warfare Command hosted a softball game featuring San Diego Padres’ alumni, Navy SEALs, Naval Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman, and combat support personnel at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado June 30.



This year’s annual softball game honored the Navy SEAL teams’ 60 years of proud warfighting heritage in addition to the high standards, unique capabilities, and strength and diversity found across the Naval Special Warfare community today.



“Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Navy SEAL teams alongside one of our most respected and patriotic community partners, the San Diego Padres, is an absolute honor,” said Force Master Chief Bill King, Naval Special Warfare Command. “Our Naval Special Warfare Sailors, like the ones you see out on the field today, are our greatest strength, and we are thankful for the opportunity to provide an entertaining game today that allows our servicemembers and their families a chance to unwind and engage in America’s favorite pastime.”



The event marked the seventh softball game between U.S. Navy and Padres alumni, but with a new twist. This year, Padres alumni and Naval Special Warfare Sailors were mixed amongst the two competing teams, each wearing jerseys representing the Padre’s colors, yellow and brown.



“It’s exciting to be able to play against some of the legends that are household names in our community,” said Lt. Zachary Reed. “I’m honored to be selected for this event and grateful that the Padres could share their time with us, especially in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Navy SEAL teams.”



Notable Padres alumni participants included Trevor Hoffman, Andy Ashby, Mark Loretta, and Carlos Hernandez.



Force Master Chief King threw out the ceremonial first pitch to begin the game.



To honor Naval Special Warfare families for their support to their loved ones, the Padres alumni chose two children of a deployed special operator to announce “Play ball!,” at the game’s commencement.



Padres public address announcer Alex Miniak read each player’s name and provided live play-by-play commentary during the game.



The bats rang early as the brown team took a commanding 6-0 lead after two innings. The yellow team quickly bounced back and shortened the lead to 6-4.



Each team would continue to trade home runs in an impressive display of offense. Ultimately, the brown team’s bats proved too strong as they pulled away late to seal an 18-10 victory.



Service members on base, along with their families, were treated to food, kids activities, ticket giveaways, live entertainment and a meet-and-greet with members of the Padres alumni team.



“The Padres are fantastic partners always doing great things in the community to build happiness within the areas that we call home,” said Reed. “It’s great to be able to share experiences like this with my family as they also make major sacrifices. Being away from home for long stints isn’t just hard on servicemembers, it’s hard on families too. We’re blessed for the opportunity to be able to share the day with our families.”



According to the Major League Baseball website, the Padres organization is widely recognized as “the team of the military” throughout professional sports for its longstanding support of the armed forces and its personnel since becoming the first sports team to establish a military affairs department in 1995.



Since 1962, Naval Special Warfare has been the nation’s highly reliable and lethal maritime special operations force – always ready to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, in support of national objectives and uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach by delivering all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders.

