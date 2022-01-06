Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF's New AOI and EFMP Process - 30 Second Version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Hey Airmen! This one's for you!

    Do you know about the new Accelerated Orders Initiative? Are you stressed out about the Exceptional Family Member Program? Well here's the basics of what you need to know to help get you through your next PCS.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 19:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848859
    VIRIN: 220601-F-EU981-772
    Filename: DOD_109084816
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF's New AOI and EFMP Process - 30 Second Version, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    EFMP
    AOI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT