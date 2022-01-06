Hey Airmen! This one's for you!
Do you know about the new Accelerated Orders Initiative? Are you stressed out about the Exceptional Family Member Program? Well here's the basics of what you need to know to help get you through your next PCS.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 19:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|848855
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-EU981-828
|Filename:
|DOD_109084766
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF's NEW AOI and EFMP Process - 2 Minute Version, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT