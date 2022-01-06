USAF's New Accelerated Orders Initiative and EFMP Process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hey Airmen! This one's for you!

Do you know about the new Accelerated Orders Initiative? Are you stressed out about the Exceptional Family Member Program? Well here's the basics of what you need to know to help get you through your next PCS.