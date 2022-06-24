Nutrition Kitchen is a series of online nutritional cooking classes geared toward service members and their families. The series aims to inspire healthier meal choices while providing viewers the science behind their choices to “level up” their nutrition knowledge.
Created by the Lifestyle and Performance Medicine working group, Nutrition Kitchen will introduce a resource requested by service members striving to optimize their health through lifestyle changes.
The recipes for this series were developed to be tasty, easy to prepare, and low cost all while providing the fuel necessary to “level up” ones’ health.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 23:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848293
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-F3230-602
|PIN:
|616758
|Filename:
|DOD_109076346
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nutrition Kitchen Tacos, by A1C Renan Arredondo, SSgt Jourdan Barrons, SSgt Johnathon Greenhoe, Trevor Wood, SrA Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
