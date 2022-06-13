Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Juneteenth: A Day to Remember

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced the end of the civil war and the end of slavery 2 years after the rattification of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.

    The day has been celebrated by names like Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day.

    On June 15, 2021 (156 years later) the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the National Juneteenth Independence Day Act, officially making Juneteenth a national and federal holiday.

    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

