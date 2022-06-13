Juneteenth: A Day to Remember

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/847794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced the end of the civil war and the end of slavery 2 years after the rattification of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.



The day has been celebrated by names like Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day.



On June 15, 2021 (156 years later) the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the National Juneteenth Independence Day Act, officially making Juneteenth a national and federal holiday.