Juneteenth: A Day to Remember

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, TX, and announced the end of the civil war and the end of slavery 2 years after the rattification of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln.
The day has been celebrated by names like Jubilee Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, and Black Independence Day.
On June 15, 2021 (156 years later) the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the National Juneteenth Independence Day Act, officially making Juneteenth a national and federal holiday.
Date Taken:
|06.13.2022
Date Posted:
|06.20.2022 20:41
Length:
|00:03:45
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
