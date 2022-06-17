Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutrition Kitchen The Science Behind - Pancakes

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Renan Arredondo, Staff Sgt. Jourdan Barrons, Staff Sgt. Johnathon Greenhoe, Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris, Samuel Morse, Trevor Wood, Senior Airman Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Nutrition Kitchen is a series of online nutritional cooking classes geared toward service members and their families. The series aims to inspire healthier meal choices while providing viewers the science behind their choices to “level up” their nutrition knowledge.

    Created by the Lifestyle and Performance Medicine working group, Nutrition Kitchen will introduce a resource requested by service members striving to optimize their health through lifestyle changes.

    The recipes for this series were developed to be tasty, easy to prepare, and low cost all while providing the fuel necessary to “level up” ones’ health.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.18.2022 07:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 847733
    VIRIN: 220618-F-F3230-601
    PIN: 616758
    Filename: DOD_109065226
    Length: 00:10:27
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nutrition Kitchen The Science Behind - Pancakes, by A1C Renan Arredondo, SSgt Jourdan Barrons, SSgt Johnathon Greenhoe, SSgt Franklin Harris, Samuel Morse, Trevor Wood, SrA Cole Yardley and Jon Zanone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    classes
    nutrition
    cooking
    lifestyle

