    Misawa Prime BEEF Expeditionary Training

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base's Civil Engineering Squadron's conducted their monthly Prime BEEF expeditionary training with Navy Seabees and the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.16.2022 01:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 847333
    VIRIN: 220614-N-EH855-237
    Filename: DOD_109060355
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Prime BEEF Expeditionary Training, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    expeditionary
    bilateral
    training
    beef
    prime

