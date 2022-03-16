Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Australian Navy Leads U.S. Navy Weapons Exercise

    PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    03.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Stephens 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) Royal Australian Navy sailors and Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) conduct a weapons handling exercise at RAN base HMAS Stirling, April 12, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844078
    VIRIN: 220428-N-SS370-1006
    Filename: DOD_109004266
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU

    This work, Royal Australian Navy Leads U.S. Navy Weapons Exercise, by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS

    Royal Australian Navy
    submarine
    Harpoon
    USS Springfield
