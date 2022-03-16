PERTH, Australia (April 28, 2022) Royal Australian Navy sailors and Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) conduct a weapons handling exercise at RAN base HMAS Stirling, April 12, 2022. Springfield is currently on patrol in support of national security in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 00:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844078
|VIRIN:
|220428-N-SS370-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109004266
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Australian Navy Leads U.S. Navy Weapons Exercise, by PO2 William Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT