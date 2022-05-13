Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Air National Guard unit’s innovative approach to drill

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    A Hawaii Air National Guard unit based on the Island of Kauai is uses an unconventional approach to the drill weekend. Super drills are held quarterly vise monthly and consist of six continuous days of training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 20:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843669
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-IX631-101
    Filename: DOD_108982340
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HI, US

    This work, Hawaii Air National Guard unit’s innovative approach to drill, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii Air National Guard unit&rsquo;s innovative approach to drill

    Kauai
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Space
    EWS
    Super drill

