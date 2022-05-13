Hawaii Air National Guard unit’s innovative approach to drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Hawaii Air National Guard unit based on the Island of Kauai is uses an unconventional approach to the drill weekend. Super drills are held quarterly vise monthly and consist of six continuous days of training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)