Hawaii Air National Guard unit’s innovative approach to drill

Photo By Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson | Airmen 1st Class, Michael Caravalho, and Airmen 1st Class kayla Musrasrik-Romero, Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) Headquarters Detachment 1 (Det 1) reviews the days brief for mission awareness the third day of the units first "Super" drill of 2022, May 12, 2022, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii. The HIANG Det 1 which is slated to become a space electromagnetic warfare squadron (EWS) is holding a six-day super drill in May 2022 to increase the impact of their training.

A Kauai-based Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) unit, that is slated to become a space electromagnetic warfare squadron (EWS), is using an unconventional approach to the drill weekend common among guard units across the nation. Under the guidance of HIANG Commander, Brig. Gen. Joseph Harris, the unit transitioned to a “super” concept. Super drills are held quarterly and consists of six continuous days of training.



While Det. 1 is based on the island of Kauai, over half of the unit’s traditional guardsmen live on Oahu, Hawaii’s main island. The transportation is supplied through a partnership with the Hawaii Army National Guard, who can fly directly to the unit’s location on to the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in about an hour of flight time.



“The six-day format makes much more since for us as a geographically separated unit,” said Master Sgt. Gavin Raquel. “With about half a day on the front and back of drill allocated to travel for over half of the unit, we get more focused time together.”



The training for the new space unit, established in 2020, has been working to towards being fully mission capable in the next few years. This requires the use of secure briefing facilities which are currently being provided by PRMF. The HIANG site, being built at PMRF, is awaiting a construction contract award. In the interim, they are working towards temporarily securing training capabilities to reach Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in 2024. The site of the future space squadron was the site of the HIANG’s 293rd Combat Communications Squadron, which was deactivated in 2016. This approach will help keep cost down as the renovation will cost much less then building a new facility.



“Our location is key to the projection of the space mission in the pacific,” said Raquel. “We are on the west side of the state, in the middle of the pacific, and we will be ready to deploy quickly if needed.”



During the six-day super drill, every aspect of the unit training plan is addressed from computer-based training and physical fitness testing to mission awareness and unit cohesion. There is also time for the unit members who have just returned from their technical training to brief the unit on what they learned.



“We are continually recruiting new members to the mission,” says SSgt Dorian Romero, HIANG DET 1 Unit Training Manager. “As a new unit, many of our new members are out at training and some prior service Airmen are awaiting school dates.”



Unit cohesion is a focus of the unit, with as much time spent in training and afterhours bonding.



“We are one big ‘Ohana’ or Family here,” says Master Sgt. Raquel “This helps us get through the stressful times and perform when needed.”



The unit that will soon be the 293rd Space Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron (EWS) could also be one of the first units to be moved to the Space National Guard if it is established.



“Unit personnel are doing great work to stand up our unit,” remarked Lt. Col. Chad Briggs, HIANG Det. 1 commander. “None of us have done this before…We’re all learning. I’m continually impressed with the drive and dedication of our unit members.”