Military children are some of our most resilient and brave members. The challenges they face when moving, changing schools, finding new friends, and enduring deployments without their parents are not overlooked. Each year in April, the Department of Defense celebrates the more than 1.6 million military children stationed around the world with their parents. Give your kids an extra hug today. Happy #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 20:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840315
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-JC978-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108926136
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by SSgt Caroline Burnett and PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
