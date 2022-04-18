Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caroline Burnett and Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins

    AFN Misawa

    Military children are some of our most resilient and brave members. The challenges they face when moving, changing schools, finding new friends, and enduring deployments without their parents are not overlooked. Each year in April, the Department of Defense celebrates the more than 1.6 million military children stationed around the world with their parents. Give your kids an extra hug today. Happy #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 20:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840315
    VIRIN: 220401-N-JC978-001
    Filename: DOD_108926136
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by SSgt Caroline Burnett and PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uniform
    misawa
    month of the military child
    military kids
    momc

