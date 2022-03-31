Misawa's Civil Engineering Squadron performed emergency electrical maintenance, causing an unexpected power outage that affected the base.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 21:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839790
|VIRIN:
|220331-N-EH855-277
|Filename:
|DOD_108920840
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Power Outage, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT