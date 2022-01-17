Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Angel & Demon Big Game Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    With COVID-19 restrictions and regulations going back and forth, it's important to listen to your better angels when you're not sure what you should do.

    Keep those hands clean.

    Wear a mask.

    Stay vigilant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 20:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 837611
    VIRIN: 220117-F-EU981-082
    Filename: DOD_108897153
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Angel & Demon Big Game Spot, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Big Game
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT