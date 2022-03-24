Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa water treatment plant

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing one of the water treatment plant on Misawa Air Base. The water treatment plants provide clean water to Misawa Air Base for a variety of different of services.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.01.2022 00:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837237
    VIRIN: 220324-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108889996
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Misawa water treatment plant, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water
    Misawa Air Base
    Water Treatment
    Misawa
    Water Treatment Plant

