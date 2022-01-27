Video Showcasing Misawa Air Base's Pharmacy. The 35th Medical Groups Pharmacy is responsible for the preparation of solutions for use around the medical building, getting and filling prescriptions, and being ready to provide emergency care during "code" situations.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833708
|VIRIN:
|220127-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846242
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220127-MIS-PACUP-Misawa Pharmacy-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
