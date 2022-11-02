220211-MIS-PACUP-Misawa Clinical Laboratory-MC2 Brian Sipe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/833707" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video showcasing the Clinical Laboratories section of the 35th medical group. Misawa Air Base's Clinical Laboratories section is responsible for any testing involving bodily fluids and more. They are also responsible for running the large quantity of COVID tests coming through every day.