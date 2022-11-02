Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220211-MIS-PACUP-Misawa Clinical Laboratory-MC2 Brian Sipe

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing the Clinical Laboratories section of the 35th medical group. Misawa Air Base's Clinical Laboratories section is responsible for any testing involving bodily fluids and more. They are also responsible for running the large quantity of COVID tests coming through every day.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 03:51
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    35th Medical Group
    COVID
    Clinical Laboratories

