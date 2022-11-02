Video showcasing the Clinical Laboratories section of the 35th medical group. Misawa Air Base's Clinical Laboratories section is responsible for any testing involving bodily fluids and more. They are also responsible for running the large quantity of COVID tests coming through every day.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2022 03:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|833707
|VIRIN:
|220211-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108846241
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220211-MIS-PACUP-Misawa Clinical Laboratory-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT