Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt Burnett gets a Boost

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.18.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Our very own morning DJ, SSgt Caroline Burnett was nice enough to not only get her COVID-19 booster vaccine, but document the whole thing!

    Follow her all the way from the studio to the immunization clinic to her own home where she deals with the expected symptoms that come with getting the booster.

    If you still need to get scheduled for your COVID-19 booster shot, follow the link below or screengrab the QR code in the video.

    What kind of symptoms did you feel, if any?

    informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 19:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828851
    VIRIN: 220118-F-EU981-442
    Filename: DOD_108773656
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Burnett gets a Boost, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Booster
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT