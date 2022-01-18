Our very own morning DJ, SSgt Caroline Burnett was nice enough to not only get her COVID-19 booster vaccine, but document the whole thing!
Follow her all the way from the studio to the immunization clinic to her own home where she deals with the expected symptoms that come with getting the booster.
If you still need to get scheduled for your COVID-19 booster shot, follow the link below or screengrab the QR code in the video.
What kind of symptoms did you feel, if any?
informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 19:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828851
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-EU981-442
|Filename:
|DOD_108773656
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SSgt Burnett gets a Boost, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT