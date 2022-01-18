SSgt Burnett gets a Boost

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828851" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our very own morning DJ, SSgt Caroline Burnett was nice enough to not only get her COVID-19 booster vaccine, but document the whole thing!



Follow her all the way from the studio to the immunization clinic to her own home where she deals with the expected symptoms that come with getting the booster.



If you still need to get scheduled for your COVID-19 booster shot, follow the link below or screengrab the QR code in the video.



What kind of symptoms did you feel, if any?



informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX/