Misawa Edgren Middle High School hosts the 2021 student collaboration event facilitated by the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Various students speak about their experience.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 22:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|827747
|VIRIN:
|211204-N-HW118-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108755809
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social Media Video of MOFA DODEA Exchange Event, by PO3 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT