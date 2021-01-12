One of the most unique things we have here at Misawa Air Base are the self-made Christmas Cards that are displayed at Risner Circle.
If you're still not in the holiday mood, take a walk and check out all of super creative cards posted by different units and orgs across base!
Or watch this slick video...
Lo Fi Aomori Beats to Relax to are videos focused on exploration and taking some time for yourself.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2022 01:12
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|827582
|VIRIN:
|211201-F-EU981-899
|Filename:
|DOD_108753834
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lo Fi Aomori: Misawa's Holiday Cards, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT