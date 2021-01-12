Lo Fi Aomori: Misawa's Holiday Cards

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the most unique things we have here at Misawa Air Base are the self-made Christmas Cards that are displayed at Risner Circle.



If you're still not in the holiday mood, take a walk and check out all of super creative cards posted by different units and orgs across base!



Or watch this slick video...



Lo Fi Aomori Beats to Relax to are videos focused on exploration and taking some time for yourself.