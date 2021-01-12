Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lo Fi Aomori: Misawa's Holiday Cards

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    One of the most unique things we have here at Misawa Air Base are the self-made Christmas Cards that are displayed at Risner Circle.

    If you're still not in the holiday mood, take a walk and check out all of super creative cards posted by different units and orgs across base!

    Or watch this slick video...

    Lo Fi Aomori Beats to Relax to are videos focused on exploration and taking some time for yourself.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 01:12
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 827582
    VIRIN: 211201-F-EU981-899
    Filename: DOD_108753834
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lo Fi Aomori: Misawa's Holiday Cards, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

