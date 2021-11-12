Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Weather Unit In Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Marines from Marine Air Control Squadron 4 launched weather balloons in support of Exercise Resolute Dragon 21 at Misawa Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2021
    Date Posted: 12.26.2021 21:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 827089
    VIRIN: 211211-N-EH855-516
    Filename: DOD_108746455
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Weather Unit In Misawa, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    balloon
    support
    exercise
    rd21
    resolute dragon 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT