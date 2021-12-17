Soldiers from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team return home

After a nine-month deployment to Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, members from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team return home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, on December 17, 2021. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2021 15:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|826245
|VIRIN:
|211217-Z-CH682-305
|Filename:
|DOD_108737127
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
