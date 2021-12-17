Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team return home

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2021

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    After a nine-month deployment to Ukraine in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, members from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team return home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, on December 17, 2021. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.17.2021 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 826245
    VIRIN: 211217-Z-CH682-305
    Filename: DOD_108737127
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Homecoming
    Washington
    National Guard
    Deployment
    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

