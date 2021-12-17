Soldiers from the 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team return home

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Guard members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team are greeted by family members as they return home following a nine-month deployment to Ukraine on Dec. 17, 2021 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. Nearly 100 Guard members deployed in March as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine mission. Working with the 7th Army Training Command, Guardsmen helped with training, equipping, training center development and doctrinal assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

The holidays are always special, bringing families together to celebrate and reconnect. The year it’s even more special for the soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters company, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team and their families, as they returned home following a nine-month mobilization to Ukraine.



“We are so grateful to have them back home with their families for the holidays,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general of the Washington National Guard. “They performed amazing on this mobilization to Ukraine. We are so proud of what they accomplished.”



Nearly 100 Guard personnel deployed in March as part of the Joint Multinational Training Group - Ukraine mission. Working with the 7th Army Training Command, guardsmen helped with training, equipping, training center development and doctrinal assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces. Joined by NATO allies and partners, soldiers provided mentoring and advised Armed Forces of Ukraine Observer Controller / Trainers at the Combat Training Center located near Yavoriv. The model employed a "train-the-trainer" approach, enabling Ukrainians to take the lead in training rotational brigades.



“Their role was critical to the success of our allies in the Ukraine. Especially at a time of heated tensions along the border, our Guardsmen provided critical mentoring and coaching,” said Daugherty.



When Guard members landed at McChord Air Field, they were greeted by a sea of family members waiting to embrace them. One family waiting patiently was that of Washington Secretary of State, Steve Hobbs. A lieutenant colonel in the Washington National Guard, Hobbs is used to deployments, having deployed multiple times in his more than 30-year career in the Guard. However, this experience was new to him and his wife, as their oldest son, Sgt. Gavin Hobbs returned home following his first deployment.



“It is so nice to have all these Guard members back home. These are our brothers, sisters, daughters and sons, having them for the holidays is just incredible,” said Hobbs. “We appreciate everything our service members do for our nation and our state. Being here to honor them as they returned home is special.”