USACE aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made through the Operation Blue Roof program. This program is a free service to homeowners and protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from a storm. The deadline to apply for this service is Oct. 15
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.12.2021 12:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|817248
|VIRIN:
|211009-A-AB280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108621505
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HAMMOND, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida Response: Blue Roof sign-up deadline Oct. 15, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT