    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Ida Response: Blue Roof sign-up deadline Oct. 15

    HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    USACE aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made through the Operation Blue Roof program. This program is a free service to homeowners and protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from a storm. The deadline to apply for this service is Oct. 15

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021 12:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 817248
    VIRIN: 211009-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108621505
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HAMMOND, LA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    IDA
    Blue Roof

