    Hurricane Ida Response: Corps of Engineers installs 20,000th blue roof after Hurricane Ida

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commemorates the 20,000th Hurricane Ida blue roof installation at home of Houma, Louisiana resident Mable Lyons, Oct. 8, 2021.

    Interview of: Mable Ann Lyons

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 817161
    VIRIN: 211008-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108620178
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: HOUMA, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Hurricane Ida Response: Corps of Engineers installs 20,000th blue roof after Hurricane Ida, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    IDA
    Blue Roof

