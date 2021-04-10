LaQuwietitia Conley, an accountant from the Baltimore District is assigned to the Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) that is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program located at the Montegut Carnival Club, Montegut, Louisiana. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MVS provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|817160
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-AB280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108620173
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|MONTEGUT, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida:MCV operator_Mission Specialist LaQuwietitia Conley, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
