    Hurricane Ida:MCV operator_Mission Specialist LaQuwietitia Conley

    MONTEGUT, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    LaQuwietitia Conley, an accountant from the Baltimore District is assigned to the Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) that is being used as a Right of Entry (ROE) collection site for the Hurricane Ida Blue Roof program located at the Montegut Carnival Club, Montegut, Louisiana. USACE is supporting the state of Louisiana under a FEMA mission assignment to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs through the Operation Blue Roof program. The MVS provides mobile communications and operations workspace to support emergency response missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.10.2021 10:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 817160
    VIRIN: 211004-A-AB280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108620173
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MONTEGUT, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida:MCV operator_Mission Specialist LaQuwietitia Conley, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    IDA
    Baltimore District
    Blue Roof

