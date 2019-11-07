Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Culture Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.11.2019

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Peterson 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa Airbase Multicultural center facilitates events to strengthen bonds between service members and the host nation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2019
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 20:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 815782
    VIRIN: 190711-N-BK888-791
    Filename: DOD_108598870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culture Exchange, by PO2 Kyle Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BK888 Multicultural Cultural Exchange Misawa Airbase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT