    Misawa AB Port Dawg Rodeo Training 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base's Logistics Readiness Squadron's Deployment and Distribution Flight hosted bilateral training with their JASDF counterparts. They will also be doing some training for the JASDF's upcoming Port Dawg Rodeo in Hawaii. This was done to train and showcase multilateral capabilities within the Aerial Porters communities, share best practices and procedures and enhance camaraderie.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814573
    VIRIN: 210805-N-EH855-954
    Filename: DOD_108581231
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa AB Port Dawg Rodeo Training 2021, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    forklift
    rodeo
    bilateral
    training
    jasdf
    port dawg

