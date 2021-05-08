Misawa AB Port Dawg Rodeo Training 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814573" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Air Base's Logistics Readiness Squadron's Deployment and Distribution Flight hosted bilateral training with their JASDF counterparts. They will also be doing some training for the JASDF's upcoming Port Dawg Rodeo in Hawaii. This was done to train and showcase multilateral capabilities within the Aerial Porters communities, share best practices and procedures and enhance camaraderie.