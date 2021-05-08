Misawa Air Base's Logistics Readiness Squadron's Deployment and Distribution Flight hosted bilateral training with their JASDF counterparts. They will also be doing some training for the JASDF's upcoming Port Dawg Rodeo in Hawaii. This was done to train and showcase multilateral capabilities within the Aerial Porters communities, share best practices and procedures and enhance camaraderie.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|814573
|VIRIN:
|210805-N-EH855-954
|Filename:
|DOD_108581231
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa AB Port Dawg Rodeo Training 2021, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
