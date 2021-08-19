Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210820-MIS-PACUP-COMPACAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Video showcasing the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces visit to Misawa Air Base. COMPACAF went around Misawa Air Base to talk with the Airmen, squadrons, and our Japanese self defense force allies to see what was needed for the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812069
    VIRIN: 210819-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108543141
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210820-MIS-PACUP-COMPACAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    COMPACAF
    COMPACAF Visit Ken Wilsbach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT