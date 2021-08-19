210820-MIS-PACUP-COMPACAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe

Video showcasing the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces visit to Misawa Air Base. COMPACAF went around Misawa Air Base to talk with the Airmen, squadrons, and our Japanese self defense force allies to see what was needed for the base.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812069
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108543141
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
