210820-MIS-PACUP-COMPACAF Visit-MC2 Brian Sipe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/812069" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video showcasing the Commander of the Pacific Air Forces visit to Misawa Air Base. COMPACAF went around Misawa Air Base to talk with the Airmen, squadrons, and our Japanese self defense force allies to see what was needed for the base.