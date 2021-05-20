Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve unit executes maritime training with allied partners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VLORA, ALBANIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and Sailors from Kosovo, Montenegro, the United States and Albania, trained together at Naval Base Pasha Liman, Albania on Visit Board Search and Seizure tactics May 20, 2021. Approximately 800 Army Reserve Soldiers from the U.S. and Europe are participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and NATO allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795940
    VIRIN: 210520-A-UM828-002
    Filename: DOD_108356391
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: VLORA, AL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve unit executes maritime training with allied partners, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    US Army Reserve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    Secure Peace
    United States Army Europe and Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT