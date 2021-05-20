Soldiers and Sailors from Kosovo, Montenegro, the United States and Albania, trained together at Naval Base Pasha Liman, Albania on Visit Board Search and Seizure tactics May 20, 2021. Approximately 800 Army Reserve Soldiers from the U.S. and Europe are participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and NATO allies and partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795940
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-UM828-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108356391
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VLORA, AL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve unit executes maritime training with allied partners, by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT