Social Media video showcasing the Misawa Lady Jets. The Lady Jets are a tryout based female basketball team that are currently training for when COVID restrictions are lifted. The Lady Jets plan on travelling to different bases as well as playing against local Japanese national teams.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795517
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350064
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Lady Jets, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
