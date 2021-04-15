Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Lady Jets

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Social Media video showcasing the Misawa Lady Jets. The Lady Jets are a tryout based female basketball team that are currently training for when COVID restrictions are lifted. The Lady Jets plan on travelling to different bases as well as playing against local Japanese national teams.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Lady Jets, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Basketball
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    Lady Jets

