    Towada Sakura Yabusame

    TOWADA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Sights & Sounds of the Towada City Sakura Yabusame, Yabusame is a type of traditional Japanese horseback archery. The participants, all of which were women for this competition, are tasked with hitting targets while riding at near full speed on their horses.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795516
    VIRIN: 210424-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350063
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOWADA, AOMORI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Towada Sakura Yabusame, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Archery
    Towada
    Yabusame
    Sakura Yabusame
    Traditional Archery

