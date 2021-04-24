Sights & Sounds of the Towada City Sakura Yabusame, Yabusame is a type of traditional Japanese horseback archery. The participants, all of which were women for this competition, are tasked with hitting targets while riding at near full speed on their horses.
|04.24.2021
|05.20.2021 01:14
|Video Productions
|795516
|210424-N-NC040-0001
|DOD_108350063
|00:00:30
|TOWADA, AOMORI, JP
|0
|0
This work, Towada Sakura Yabusame, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
