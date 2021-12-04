Misawa Air Base Holocaust Remembrance 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795515" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Misawa Air Base hosted a Holocaust remembrance ceremony to recount and never forget the lives lost during the Holocaust. Participants were shown a video depicting various angles of Holocaust survivors and those that rescued survivors, as well as a speech from Maj. James Davis who reminded everyone to never forget the horrible events that took place 80 years ago.