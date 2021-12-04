Misawa Air Base hosted a Holocaust remembrance ceremony to recount and never forget the lives lost during the Holocaust. Participants were shown a video depicting various angles of Holocaust survivors and those that rescued survivors, as well as a speech from Maj. James Davis who reminded everyone to never forget the horrible events that took place 80 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 01:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795515
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-NC040-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108350062
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Holocaust Remembrance 2021, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT