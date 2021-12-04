Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Holocaust Remembrance 2021

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brian Sipe 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base hosted a Holocaust remembrance ceremony to recount and never forget the lives lost during the Holocaust. Participants were shown a video depicting various angles of Holocaust survivors and those that rescued survivors, as well as a speech from Maj. James Davis who reminded everyone to never forget the horrible events that took place 80 years ago.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795515
    VIRIN: 210412-N-NC040-0001
    Filename: DOD_108350062
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Misawa Air Base Holocaust Remembrance 2021, by PO2 Brian Sipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

